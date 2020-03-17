UAW pressing Big Three to close US factories for coronavirus concerns

The United Auto Workers Union is asking the Big Three to shut down all U.S. plants amid the coronavirus state of emergency.

"Put our members first," the UAW president Rory Gamble wrote to Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler in a post on Facebook.

In the post, Gamble says he requested on Sunday a two-week shutdown of all operations to keep members healthy and safe.

“The companies, however, were not willing to implement this request,” Gamble wrote, and that the automakers asked for 48 hours to put together plans to safeguard workers in their facilities.

That 48-hour time frame ends Tuesday afternoon.

Gamble says the companies and UAW officials are set to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the safety measures. But Gamble says if the union isn't satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members.

"I want to be very clear here: If the UAW leadership on the task force, myself and Vice Presidents Cindy Estrada, Terry Dittes and Gerald Kariem, are not satisfied that our members will be protected, we will take this conversation to the next level," Gamble wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all gatherings of more than 250 people be canceled to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. But thousands of factory workers are still reporting for their shifts for the Big Three and their suppliers.

FOX 2 heard from multiple people working in factories all voicing similar concerns that there's no way to stay six feet away from each other - the recommended social distancing during this crisis.

The UAW, GM, Ford Motor Co, and Fiat Chrysler have announced they are forming a coronavirus taskforce to keep workers safe. The Big Three is saying this is an unprecedented situation and they will move quickly - but workers say it's not quick enough.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

