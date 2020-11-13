UAW pushes for Michigan Rep. Andy Levin as Biden's labor secretary

Rumors of a Michigan Congressman being considered for a position in the Biden administration picked up steam this week after a key endorsement.

The United Auto Workers Union said it was throwing its support behind Michigan Democrat Andy Levin to take over as labor secretary.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 06: Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., conducts a news conference with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in the Capitol on the "EV Freedom Act, which would create a nationwide electric vehicle charging infrastructure on Thursday, Expand

"After a survey of the board, the UAW International Union sent a letter to the Biden Transition Team recommending Rep Andy Levin for Labor Secretary," confirmed a spokesperson for the union.

Levin, a congressman from Michigan's 9th District, handily won his reelection campaign this year. He's also been endorsed by the Communication Workers of America.

Levin has previously worked in the UAW's health and safety department and been affiliated with the AFL-CIO. He's also held roles in previous administrations working on labor rights and worker-management relations. He also served in Gov. Jennifer Granholm's administration in the Department of Energy, Labor and Economic Growth.

Other people who have been considered in the running include former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

A spokesperson from Levin declined to comment on the rumors.