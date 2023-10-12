UAW strike expands • Driver with 21 violations causes fatal crash • Controversial pit bull ban reversed

The UAW's latest strike target is Ford's largest and most profitable plant.

About 8,700 union members at the Ford Kentucky Truck Assembly Plant walked off the job Wednesday evening.

The truck plant, which makes heavy-duty pickups and large SUVs, brings in about $25 billion a year. Now, roughly ⅓ of Ford's production has been impacted by the strike.

Ford called this move "grossly irresponsible but unsurprising" in a statement.

Typically, UAW President Shawn Fain announces strike additions during updates he holds on Fridays, so Wednesday's addition came as a surprise.

"I think that he's trying to do is put the other two companies in a position where they can make a counteroffer between now and Friday to try and avert that, and if they don't, he's probably going to announce strikes," said Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University.

Suspect in fatal crash had 21 driving violations

A driver who caused a fatal crash Tuesday night on the Lodge Freeway had at least 21 driving violations, according to court records.

Police say the 34-year-old Warren man was speeding in a Chrysler Town & Country minivan when he slammed into a Chevrolet Aveo, killing a passenger in the Aveo and critically injuring the passenger.

After the crash, police say the man refused all tests to see if he was under the influence. Police believe he was.

And it's far from his first time being in trouble behind the wheel.

He first had his license suspended for disobeying a traffic signal in July 2007. He had four more offenses in 2008 - careless driving, speeding, and driving on a suspended license.

This trend of driving violations continued, with his license being suspended numerous times.

UAW workers struggle with strike pay

UAW members on the picket line say they have been struggling to live on their strike pay.

Striking members get $500 a week.

When he’s not on the picket lines at Ford Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Clint Washington is trying to get through the tough times.

"It’s been a struggle mentally, financially," he said. "Just trying to make a way every day."

He’s now working at Taco Bell and driving for Uber just to make ends meet. And he does the math over and over.

"It’s tough," he said. "Tough trying to figure out how I’m going to pay my rent, how I’m going to pay my car note (and) and how I’m going to pay my car insurance. Put groceries in my house."

To offset the struggles workers face, Local 900, which represents workers at Michigan Assembly, started collecting donations of food, baby supplies, and more for its members.

Congresswoman Slotkin working to get Michiganders out of Israel, Gaza Strip

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin equated the attacks against Israel over the weekend as if 30,000 Americans were killed during 9/11.

"It is a really significant impact on a new and very different thing for Israel citizens," said Slotkin, a member of the Michigan Congressional Delegation.

She also said the fallout for the country would take a longtime to reconcile with for Israelis.

"It is very clear to me that the Israeli government will have to do a serious blue ribbon panel similar to what we did after 9/11, after the dust settled a bit on 9/11," she said.

Slotkin spent part of Wednesday in a classified briefing, learning that more than 150 hostages are held somewhere in the Gaza Strip, including some Americans. Her office has been helping American citizens get out of Israel and Palestinian Americans out of Gaza.

Grosse Pointe Shores reverses pit bull ban

The Grosse Pointe Shores City Council backpedaled on a decision to ban pit bull dogs this week.

In September, the council voted on a measure that would grandfather in pit bulls already living in the city but ban more from being brought into the city. The ban drew both criticism and support, with Michigan Humane saying it would be moving its Mutt March out of the city.

Immediately after the ban was approved, Michigan lawmakers also proposed bills that would prohibit breed-specific legislation.

Councilperson Sandra Cavataio said she didn't want the community "to be known for the village that has controversy. We want to be known as a friendly family-oriented safe village."

There's a chance for light rain, but it's expected to miss most of Metro Detroit.

From 9 a.m. Thursday until Sunday morning, northbound I-75 will have only one lane open from Goddard Road to Schaefer Road. DTE is hosting a resource fair for residents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Booker T. Dozier Recreation Center in Inkster. Customers can get information about resources, along with energy efficiency tips. Farmington Hills police shared video of officers stopping a stabbing in progress and saving a victim. It happened Sept. 29 at Timberidge Apartments. A driver died after driving off the I-96 service drive and flipping onto the freeway

Biden: Hamas attacks in Israel 'deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the weekend attack by Hamas militants on Israel as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as the number of U.S. citizens killed in the fighting ticked up to at least 22.

"This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty — not just hate, but pure cruelty — against the Jewish people," Biden told Jewish leaders gathered at the White House.

Beyond the 22 known to have been killed, the State Department said at least 17 more Americans remain unaccounted for in a war that has already claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides. A "handful" of U.S. citizens are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas militants during their shocking weekend assault on Israel, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

Read more here.