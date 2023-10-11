Cider in the City, Halloween Music Fest, Fall Art Walk, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get outside this weekend and celebrate all things fall!

(Looking for Friday the 13th fun? Check out our event guide.)

Cider in the City

Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

Beacon Park in Detroit

This free event includes pumpkin picking, horse-drawn hayrides, crafts, live entertainment, lawn games, alcoholic beverages for the adults, and more.

Can't make it to this weekend? It's going on next weekend, too.

Belleville Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Belleville

Harvest Festival starts with a tractor parade on Main Street. The danu will include live music, a market, children's activities, and more.

Halloween Music Fest

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 p.m. to midnight

The Token Lounge in Westland

Costumes are encouraged at this spooky concert

The Vig Arcadia, Soundslikeotto, Social Meteor, and Avalanche will perform at The Token Lounge.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and all ages are allowed with a parent.

Royal Oak Brewery's 28th Anniversary

Saturday, Oct. 14

Royal Oak Brewery

The Royal Oak Brewery is celebrating its anniversary with special aged beer releases, live entertainment, and more.

A Tiki Party with The Island Guys Steel Drum Band will be held in the biergarten from 1-4 p.m., and The Reeferman will perform at 8 p.m.

Learn more.

Downtown Ferndale Fall Art Walk

Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon until 10 p.m.

Downtown Ferndale

Celebrate new murals in downtown Ferndale with extended hours at art galleries, in-store activities, and special offers from participating retail stores as well as self-guided tours of the newly revealed "You Belong Here" murals.

Art ambassadors from Ferndale Arts and Cultural Commission will also be at the corner of Allen and West Troy streets from 1-4 p.m.

Learn more.

