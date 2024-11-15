UAW supervisor charged with sexual assault of Ford factory worker in Sterling Heights

article

A 48-year-old supervisor with the United Auto Workers Union has been arraigned in connection with the sexual assault of an employee at a manufacturing facility in Sterling Heights.

Angelo Lupo abused his position of authority when he lured a woman into his office before sexually assaulting her, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

It happened at one of Ford's factories in Sterling Heights, a news release from the prosecutor's office said on Friday. Lupo allegedly assaulted the woman on Aug. 26 this year before he was arrested.

He has since appeared in Sterling Heights District Court and was given a $50,000 bond, 10%.

He was charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

"Our hearts go out to the victim, who showed immense courage in coming forward. Using a position of authority to exploit and harm another individual is a serious offense, and our office is committed to seeking justice on her behalf," said prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.