UAW Tool & Die unit at Rouge Complex reaches tentative agreement with Ford

The UAW Local 600's Tool & Die Unit at the Rouge Complex announced it has reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company.

The roughly 500 UAW members at the Dearborn facility will hold a ratification vote in the next few days after reviewing the agreement.

Key elements of the deal included eliminating wage disparity for skilled trade workers and "ensuring fair and equal pay across the board." It also includes protection against the impacts of advancements in 3D printing" and granting the ability for additional die work.

The UAW said in a statement that the deal if ratified, would set a new standard for skilled trades at Ford.

"The members at the Rouge Complex understand the power of strength in numbers," said UAW Vice President Chuck Browning in a release. "They stuck together and showed Ford that they were willing to stand up if necessary to win what they deserve."

The TA averts a possible strike - UAW Vice President Chuck Browning had received authorization from UAW President Shawn Fain to set a strike deadline for 11:59 p.m. tonight had a deal not been reached.

