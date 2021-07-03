Uber driver pulls over to call police on passenger who had gun

An uber driver says he made up an excuse to pull over at a BP gas station on Schoolcraft and call the Police stating he was nervous about his passenger.

According to Livonia Police, around 8:00 pm on Saturday, an uber driver called them saying he thought his passenger was armed with a gun and that they were being followed by another car.

Police say the uber driver feared that he was going to get robbed.

When police arrived on the scene, officers said 21-year-old passenger Melvin Griffin took off running, creating a short foot chase. Griffin was soon caught and arrested.

Police say they recovered a 9mm pistol that had an extended magazine clip that had been reported stolen.

Griffin has been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Resisting and Obstructing Officers.

Advertisement

He was arraigned at the 16th District Court and has a Probable Cause hearing on July 15, 2021, at 9 am.