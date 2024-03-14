Argument over hair ends with suspect shooting at Detroit police

An argument over hair led to shots fired and ended with one of the people shooting at Detroit police.

According to police, one of the people involved was supposed to get their hair done by a person next door. However, they did not do it, leading to an argument in the area of Orangelawn and Vaughan around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. During that argument, someone opened fire and fled.

While police were responding to the scene, one of the people returned to the scene and started shooting at officers, DPD Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

"That's when that blue pickup truck behind us pulled up, turned the corner pretty hot, and fired 4-6 rounds," he said. "To be fired upon like that is ridiculous."

Fitzgerald said the suspect tried to reverse after shooting at officers, but the driver lost control. He was caught and arrested when he tried to flee on foot.

No one was hurt. Police are still looking for a person in a white, rusty Dodge Avenger in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.