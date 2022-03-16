Unborn baby dies after stolen vehicle crash in west Michigan

An unborn baby was killed Wednesday in a crash in Holland.

Police said an officer saw a 2018 Nissan Versa illegally parked on the street in the 100 block of E 15th St. around 3 a.m.

When the officer went up to the car to issue a parking ticket, they saw that someone was in the car. The officer questioned the driver after noticing the ignition lock cylinder was damaged. Also, the license plate on the car was from a different vehicle. It was later determined that the car was stolen from Kalamazoo.

Police said the officer asked the driver, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, to get out of the car, but he fled. Officers pursued the car, but ended the chase after the driver ran several stop signs and shut off the lights.

Just after 8:15 a.m., another officer saw the Nissan on 15th Street, but the driver sped away, running stop signs at Central and River, police said. The driver hit a Dodge Caravan on River.

The driver of the Nissan was treated at a hospital and arrested. A 17-year-old pregnant girl from Holland who was in the front seat of the Nissan suffered serious injuries, and her unborn baby died. A 16-year-old girl from Holland who was in the back seat was hurt, too.

The driver of the Caravan, a 35-year-old Fennville man, was not injured.