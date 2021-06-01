Undocumented man from Guinea finally able to enjoy freedom

An ailing man from Guinea who has lived inside an Ann Arbor church for nearly three years now has his freedom. The longtime dialysis patient is now able to get the treatment he needs without the fear of being deported.

"I never imagined it would happen but it did," said Mohamed Soumah. "I am very relieved. I'm not looking over my shoulder."

For nearly three years since October 2018, Soumah has lived in constant fear of immediate deportation to West Africa, so he sought refuge at the Ann Arbor Friends Meeting House.

"We offer sanctuary for those in need of a safe haven from the cruel, indiscriminate immigration system," said Mary Anne Perrone, Washtenaw Congregational Sanctuary.

Afraid that he would be deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Soumah only went outside and left when necessary.

"Whenever leaving the house which he had to do to get medical treatment, it meant danger of being picked up by ICE," Perrone said.

As a dialysis patient, Soumah knew deportation meant he would die - because the medical treatment he needs is not available in his country.

"I've been sick for almost 16 years," he said.

But Soumah and his supporters refused to give up hope.

So they pushed and under new immigration guidelines from the administration of President Joe Biden, Soumah was granted a meeting with ICE officials to discuss his circumstances.

"It is not easy for me to go there not sure if I'm coming back or not," he said.

During that meeting supporters which included religious leaders from the Congregational Sanctuary, held a peaceful watch outside the ICE office in Detroit.. as Soumah and his attorney met with officials.

"We are so happy you have been granted stay of removal and that (ICE) priorities have changed so you can remain safely here while we figure out longer-term opportunities," said Sheila Johnson Ann Arbor Friends Meeting.

On Tuesday he and his supporters celebrated that victory.

Soumah says there's no way to repay all his supporters, but he wants them to know he is grateful to experience true freedom from fear of deportation.

"I'm never going to forget this, thank you," he said.