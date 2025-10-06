Unidentified woman found on I-96 with road rash, abrasion on her hip

The Brief Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who was found on the shoulder of an I-96 ramp in Detroit. The woman had an abrasion on her hip and road rash, though police don't know how she suffered the injuries. She's in her 30s, weighs about 130 pounds, and is about five feet tall, police say.



Police are hoping a member of the public can help them identify a woman found on the side of the highway in Detroit.

The woman in her 30s had injuries associated with sliding along the side of the pavement. However, several witnesses who stopped to help her say they didn't see her get struck.

What we know:

Michigan State Police were called to a ramp at I-96 leading onto Greenfield just after 10 p.m. for reports of a female lying along the shoulder.

When troopers arrived, they found a Black woman lying face down on the shoulder. She was conscious and semi-coherent, police said. They added in a post to social media that there was no evidence of her being struck by a vehicle.

According to state police, doctors who tended to her said she had an abrasion on her left hip and a road rash on her back.

"It is uncertain if she was hit by a car or possibly assaulted and then pushed out of a car," the second district said.

What you can do:

The woman has not been identified by police and is currently receiving medical treatment.

She is in her 30s, a little over five feet tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She may wear a light red or pink wig.

If you have any information on the identity of this woman or witnessed this incident, state police ask that you call 734-287-5000.