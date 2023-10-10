Unifor begins striking against GM Canada

article

Members of Unifor are now on strike against General Motors in Canada.

The union and automaker decided to extend its deadline for reaching a deal until 11:59 p.m. Monday but failed to reach an agreement.

About 4,280 autoworkers at the Oshawa Assembly Complex and CCA Stamped Products, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre are striking. They will remain on strike until an agreement can be reached.

"This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement. The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern – not today – not ever," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The company continues to fall short on our pension demands, income supports for retired workers, and meaningful steps to transition temporary workers into permanent, full-time jobs."

The automaker said in a statement Tuesday that it provided "a record economic offer," adding that "there are some final outstanding items to be resolved."

Like workers in the U.S., Canadian autoworkers have been fighting for better pay, benefits, and job security as automakers shift to electric vehicles.

"Our bargaining team was crystal clear with the company throughout these negotiations: our members are united and ready to strike, no exceptions," said Unifor GM Master Bargaining Chair Jason Gale. "Everything our members do, from the trucks we assemble, the stamping plant we run, the engines and transmissions we build and the parts we deliver, are all critical to GM’s bottom line. This dispute can only end one way: with GM agreeing to the same terms in our pattern agreement with Ford."

Last month, Ford was able to reach a deal with the union to avoid a looming strike.

