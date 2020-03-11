University of Michigan canceling classes until April 21 to slow coronavirus outbreak

The University of Michigan is suspending classes through April 21 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.

Joining other major public universities in the state, Michigan's cancelation will take effect Thursday, March 12.

"Our goals are to deliver on our mission while protecting health and safety by minimizing the potential spread of the disease, both within our community and in the broader society," wrote U-M Chief Health Officer Mark Schlissel. "The changes we are announcing today follow the general public health principle of limiting the interaction of people within larger groups to diminish disease transmission and protect everyone in our communities, particularly the most vulnerable."

Classes delivered online will resume Monday, March 16.

The university also said it was canceling school-related events that would convene 100 people or more until April 21. That includes the Honors Convocation March 15.

International travel affiliated with the school has also been suspended, with rare exceptions.

The news comes following an announcement made by Gov. Whitmer Tuesday night that two positive coronaviurs cases had been confirmed in the state.

After the news broke, several state universities announced plans to extend their school's spring breaks and cancel classes until later March or April.