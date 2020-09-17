University of Michigan reports cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Quad

article

The University of Michigan reported on Thursday that there is a cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Quad Residence Hall, primarily on the 6th and 8th floors.

The university, in partnership with the Washtenaw County Health Department, has been monitoring the situation and identified 19 cases at South Quad as a cluster.

According to the university, most of the cases were all found to be connected except for three on the 6th floor which were not associated and have no known source of exposure.

The University says all positive cases and close contacts have been moved to isolation or quarantine and residents of the 6th and 8th floors are expected to follow enhanced social distancing for the 14 days and follow these steps:

Monitor health daily by completing the ResponsiBLUE Symptom Tracker . This is a requirement for all individuals on campus daily

Take temperature two times a day

Stay in your room as much as possible and avoiding contact with others (no social gatherings)

Only leave when necessary to obtain food or to attend in-person classes if no remote option is available while wearing a face covering. Due to increased testing for athletes, they can also leave to attend their athletic events

Maintain 6 feet of social distancing at all times

Wash hands frequently

Residents on both of those floors must also undergo mandatory testing and the bathrooms will be cleaned more by facilities staff.

Anyone with symptoms or a high risk or known exposure should contact University Health Service (UHS) at 734-764-8320 or complete the online assessment immediately.

Washtenaw County has reported 273 total cases over the past two weeks, with a positivity rate of 2.1%.

Earlier this week, the state of Michigan started tracking outbreaks in schools and universities. There were no listed outbreaks in Washtenaw County.

