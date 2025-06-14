Unlicensed driver hit by another unlicensed driver after crashing on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An unlicensed driver was hit by another driver who did not have a license after crashing early Saturday on I-94 in Detroit.
It started with one of the drivers losing control.
What we know:
Michigan State Police said a 29-year-old driver from Ferndale lost control on eastbound I-94 near E. Grand Boulevard and crashed around 2:50 a.m. He got out of his car and was standing near the trunk on the phone when a 39-year-old Ferndale woman driving a Ford Fusion hit him, pushing him over the median wall and onto the left shoulder of the other side of the freeway.
The Mustang driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries, while the Fusion driver was not hurt.
"Unfortunately this was another example of a driver involved in a crash and then standing in traffic," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Remember, if you are involved in a crash, just stay inside your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and call 911."
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the drivers were ticketed.
Police also did not say if impairment was involved in either of the crashes.
The Source: This information was provided by Michigan State Police.