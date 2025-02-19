Update expected after 15-year-old boy murdered at Southfield hotel

The Brief Southfield police will provide an update Wednesday on the fatal shooting of Tyler Johnson. Johnson, 15, was shot inside a room at the Westin Hotel in February 2024. An adult rented the room for the teens and then left them there unattended.



Southfield police are expected to provide an update Wednesday after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot at the Westin Hotel a year ago.

According to a press release, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren and Justin Davis, the chief of policy and training with the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, will share the status of the case and what authorities need to move the case forward.

Watch live above. The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Tyler Johnson

The backstory:

Tyler Johnson, of Ferndale, was at the hotel with a group of teens when he was shot in the head on Feb. 11, 2024. He was on life support for several days before dying.

Police said an adult had rented the room for the minors and then left them there unattended.

Related article

Two of the teens were detained after the shooting. Barren said one of the detained minors was in possession of two firearms. One of the guns was reported stolen out of Flint in June 2023, while the other weapon was unregistered.

Further investigation in the hotel room revealed a spent 40 caliber shell casing, 20 live rounds inside a 9mm extended magazine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and a scale, police said.

At the time, police said the teens and the adult who booked the room could face charges. One of the teens who was taken into custody was arraigned on weapons charges after the murder, but no other charges were announced beyond that.

"I don't understand how a sleepover with friends end(ed) up with my son being murdered and no one knows who did it," Johnson's mother said last May. "I can't sleep, I cannot eat, and my son will not rest in peace because justice has not prevailed."