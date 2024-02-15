Expand / Collapse search

Teen dies after shooting at Southfield hotel

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at a Southfield hotel over the weekend has died, his family and police confirm.

The Ferndale boy, whose name was Tyler, was shot in the head inside a room on the seventh floor of the Westin early Sunday. He died overnight into Thursday after being on life-support for days.

Police said an adult rented a room for five teen boys on Saturday night and then left the boys unattended in the room.

Investigating officers who reported to the scene saw two juveniles who were near the elevator on the seventh floor and detained them for an interview.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said one of the detained minors was in possession of a stolen Glock 22 40 caliber handgun with a 22 round extended magazine that was equipped with a laser light. It was hidden in the teen's groin area. The gun was reported stolen out of Flint last June; the other weapon is unregistered.

Further investigation in the hotel room revealed a spent 40 caliber shell casing, 20 live rounds inside a 9mm extended magazine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and a scale, police said. 

The adult who rented the room could also be facing charges after the shooting.

