Shooter, victim both facing weapons charges after shooting outside Detroit school

The Brief Two teens are facing charges after a shooting outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy on St. Aubin. Both the suspected shooter and victim were armed with handguns, so they are facing firearms charges. Police said they identified the shooter within two hours of releasing photos to the media.



A teen shooter and the person Detroit police say he shot are now both facing weapons charges.

Police announced the charges Wednesday, which stem from a Feb. 27 shooting outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy.

The backstory:

Just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27, police were called to the school in the 3400 block of St. Aubin after a shooting.

Officers at the scene learned that a fight during a basketball game inside the school gym continued outside, where someone fired multiple shots. A teen boy suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

After the shooting, police released photos of the suspect they were looking for, and within two hours received tips that led them to the 16-year-old shooter. With the help of Southfield police, three search warrants were executed, and three rifles and a handgun were recovered.

The shooter, who was armed with a handgun, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a weapon in a weapons-free school zone, and careless use of a firearm.

The victim, who police say also had a handgun, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon in a weapons-free zone.

Big picture view:

Police are reminding parents to secure their firearms and keep an eye on what their children are doing.

Police also said they will be enforcing the city's curfew as warmer weather arrives.

Per the city's ordinance, minors 15 and younger are prohibited from being on a public street, sidewalk, playground, vacant lot, or other public spaces from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. For 16 and 17 year old, the curfew is from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.