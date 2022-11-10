US Attorney: Convicted sex offender murdered woman, shot her child on Isabella reservation

A convicted sex offender was indicted Thursday for murdering a woman and shooting her child on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant, by a grand jury.

The indictment charged 37-year-old Johnathan Ashford of Mt. Pleasant, with murder for shooting and killing an Indian victim on the Isabella Reservation announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Ashford is not a Native American.

The indictment also charges Ashford, who is not a Native American, with assault with the intent to commit murder for shooting the victim’s child. If convicted, Ashford faces up to life in prison.

In addition, Ashford is charged with failing to register as a sex offender, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and after being convicted of a felony, first-degree child abuse, and two counts of domestic assault by a habitual offender.

"Our office stands ready to fully investigate and prosecute domestic violence," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "Victims of domestic and gender-based violence deserve justice and our protection."

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was investigated by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Saginaw City Police, Buena Vista Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Roy Kranz.



