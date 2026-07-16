US Coast Guard warns of rise in fake distress calls on Great Lakes

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The Brief The US Coast Guard said it is raising awareness about false distress calls on the Great Lakes. It says resources are wasted while the lives of the responders are also needlessly risked. False distress calls or hoaxes are a federal felony which can lead to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13K in addition to any costs of the response.



The US Coast Guard is calling attention to the dangers and penalties of hoax distress calls using radio, phones and social media.

The backstory:

Since January 2026, the Coast Guard command center says it has received 187 false distress calls, including three confirmed hoaxes in the Great Lakes District.

The Coast Guard describes a hoax as "knowingly and willfully communicating a false distress message," while a false distress alert "can result from misunderstanding, accidental transmissions or outdated information."

Initiating a hoax or causing the Coast Guard to attempt to save lives and property, is a federal felony under 14 U.S.C. § 521(c) and punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a monetary fine.

The statute also provides for a civil penalty of up to $13,295 and holds the individual liable for all costs the Coast Guard incurs in the response.

Captain Mark Kuperman, Great Lakes District, said responding to an intentional false alarm also brings risk to first responders.

"Intentionally misleading emergency responders is both dangerous and illegal," Kuperman said. "Every false distress report creates a ripple effect across the entire emergency response community, draining valuable time and resources from the Coast Guard and agency partners and potentially putting emergency responders at unnecessary risk.

"Ultimately, this reduces our readiness for actual emergencies. This can be especially detrimental during the summer months, when resources are in constant demand."

The Coast Guard also wants the public to avoid posting or sharing content on social media that falsely portrays an emergency.

"The growing influence of social media has added further challenges to search and rescue operations," said Roger Rice, search and rescue program manager, Great Lakes District. "Social media content suggesting distress may not include critical details, such as an accurate location, the number of people involved, or immediate hazards. Misleading photos or videos may unnecessarily trigger emergency responses and divert critical resources."

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: A United States Coast Guard logo is displayed on a rescue boat on September 28, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Expand

What you can do:

The Coast Guard recommends that boaters in distress use VHF-FM channel 16 or 911 to call for help during a real emergency.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District is responsible for a 1,500-mile international border spanning eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More than 6,000 Coast Guard active-duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary personnel serve within the district's area of responsibility.