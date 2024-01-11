US Foods driver strike leads to Detroit public schools food shortage

Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District currently have fewer meal choices amid a food shortage.

This shortage is a result of the US Foods driver strike, district officials said. US Foods is the district's main food distributor.

The strike has lead to diminished food options, though the district says all students will still continue to receive breakfast and lunch at school. The district is currently looking for national, state, and local food vendors to provide basic meals during the food disruption.

"We expect and hope for regular food access for meals within the next two weeks," Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in a statement. "To be clear, all schools and all students will still be provided daily breakfast and lunch through a variety of different food choices until the District’s food supply chain is reestablished."