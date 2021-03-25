US Marshals, Detroit Police search for alleged gang member wanted for murder of cousin 

article

The US Marshals are assisting Detroit Police in the search for a man wanted for shooting and killing his cousin inside the victim's home in late December.

According to police, 22-year-old Lartrell Iverson, aka 'Sumo', is wanted for the shooting death of his 44-year-old cousin, Anthony Iverson,

Police said the two men were in the kitchen of Anthony's home on Detroit's east side on December 29th, just before midnight, when Lartrell pulled out a gun and shot Anthony in the neck and chest.

Family members who were in the basement of the home found Anthony and said Lartrell pointed his gun at the brother of the victim before leaving.

The US Marshals say Lartrell Iverson is a gang member, part of the 'Cut Throat Gang' and has many connections on Detroit's east side.

According to the Marshals, Lartrell is known it be armed and anyone who may know his location is asked to call police.

