US Marshals still looking for man accused of burning woman's body after Ypsilanti Township murder

U.S. Marshals are seeking tips that will lead them to a man they say burned a murder victim's body.

Authorities believe Bashid Bristol-Davis, 28, helped put the 21-year-old victim's body in the trunk of a car in Ypsilanti Township before driving to Detroit and setting the car on fire on Nov. 11, 2022.

"Bashid Bristol-Davis is accused of a serious offense which demonstrates a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."

Birstol-Davis is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 240 pounds and is 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered.

Anyone with information is asked to U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 866-865-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online via the USMS Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.