US Postal Service offering $50K for help arresting suspect who robbed letter carrier in Detroit

The law enforcement side of the United States Postal Service is offering a massive financial reward for help in an armed robbery case involving one of their own employees.

A $50,000 reward awaits whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint in Detroit.

The incident happened in the afternoon of Oct. 26 in the 14600 block of Northlawn Street in Detroit.

A release tweeted out by the United States Postal Inspection Service account says the letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a dark complexion who was wearing a dark hoodie, blue and black striped pajama pants, and a black neck gaiter.

According to the release, the suspect is approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He's in his 20s.

The pistol he was using during the robbery is described a semiautomatic pistol that's possibly colored green.

The suspect fled eastbound on Eaton Avenue after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the agency at 1-877-876-2455.