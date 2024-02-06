Usher performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this September

The infectious pop star Usher is bringing his Past Present Future tour to Detroit this year with a planned stop at Little Caesars Arena scheduled for September.

Usher will perform at LCA during his 24-city tour on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. with plans to play songs off his ninth studio album Coming Home. The album has yet to debut, but if it brings any of the same sounds that have spawned from Usher's 30-year career in music, it'll bring another round of hits.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. on several websites, including 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

The presale window will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Expect VIP packages to be made available to fans as well. They'll include premium tickets, Meet & Greets, and photo-ops with Usher.

There are two resale options: one offered through Citi and another through Verizon. For more details, check out the links below:

For the Citi presale, go here www.citientertainment.com

For the Verizon presale, tap this link Verizon Up