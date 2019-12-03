Utica Eisenhower girl's basketball coach under investigation for sending inappropriate texts to student

A Utica Eisenhower basketball coach is being investigated for sending inappropriate texts to a student.

Confirmed by the Macomb County Sheriff, the freshman girl's basketball coach, a contract employee allegedly communicated with a student at the Shelby Township high school.

According to police, parents were notified of the situation Monday night, on the eve of the team's first game. While the suspect was not named by police, the Eisenhower Principal Jared McEvoy said Coach Dave Willham had been fired from his coaching position for sending inappropriate text messages to players - a decison labeled 'necessary' per district policies..

"During this transition, JV Coach Melissa Klave will be taking over coaching duties. We are beginning the process to seek a permanent replacement for this position," he wrote in a statement to parents.

If parents have any concerns, they are advised to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Department at (586) 469-5151.

The Macomb Area Computer Enforcement team is handling the investigation.