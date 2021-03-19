Vaccine registration at CVS in Detroit opens Friday

CVS will be the latest place that residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine when the pharmacy begins administering doses Sunday.

The latest company to begin inoculating people represents the growing breadth of availability of the coronavirus vaccine, which has been in high demand since the Moderna and Pfizer biotech companies began distributing them.

CVS will be administering shots at pharmacies in Detroit, Jackson, Fraiser, Holt, Jackson, in Lansing. A total of 1,300 stores across the country are participating in the rollout. Registration began Friday morning.

"We trained the immune system to recognize it, ensure that it doesn't cause replication - replication causes disease, the disease that we know as COVID-19," said Dr. Sree Chaguturu, the senior VP Chief Medical Officer at CVS. "We need to be available and accessible in communities across the country."

Demand for the shots is high as scheduled appointment slots filled up fast today.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer announces expanded stadium capacity, more HS sports testing as cases spike

Advertisement

Beginning next Monday, residents 16 and older with health issues will be eligible to get the shot.

"There's no cost to the patient so the vaccines, as well as the supplies needed to be able to provide the vaccine, have been paid for by the federal government," said Chaguturu.

In order to register with the CVS, eligible residents have three options: