Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County

The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday.

According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.

The health department said it's working with the Clinton Township Police Department in its investigation.

Any customers that had planned on making a trip to the office can instead go to Clinton Township at 44777 N. Gratiot Ave. to drop off any documents.

VIDEO: Stripper brought into event at Macomb County high school by group led by ex-NFL star Quentin Hines

That may include applying for public assistance benefits at offices in Warren and Sterling Heights. People can also apply for help online at michigan.gov/MIBridges.

Anyone who needs to report suspected child abuse or neglect can also call the state hotline at 1-855-444-3911.