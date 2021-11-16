Vehicle driven by man accused of kidnapping 3-year-old Tennessee boy last spotted in Arizona

The vehicle that a man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old Tennessee boy may be driving was last seen in Arizona, police said Tuesday.

Police are looking for Noah Clare, who they believe is with 35-year-old Jacob "Jake" Clare. Noah Clare has been missing since Nov. 6.

Noah Clare

The silver or grey 2005 Subaru Outback with Tennessee tag 42MY10 that Jacob Clare may be driving was spotted on Route 95 in Parker, Ariz. within the past week. Photos released by police initially showed stickers on the back of the Outback, but those have been removed.

On Monday, Michigan State Police reported that Jacob Clare may have been headed to northern Michigan with the boy.

An AMBER Alert has since been issued in Tennessee and Arizona.

Jacob Clare

Noah Clare is 3-foot-five-inches tall, 40 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, and a black jacket, and black shoes.

Jacob Clare is 6 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

He is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911. If you have information about the case, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.