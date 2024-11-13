Vehicle riddled with bullet holes after 2 shot on border of Taylor, Dearborn Heights

article

A shooting Tuesday on the border of Taylor and Dearborn Heights left two wounded and an SUV riddled with bullet holes.

Police responded to the area of Van Born near Beech Daly just before 9:15 a.m. on reports that an SUV had been shot up while traveling east on Van Born.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle parked near Wilkie Street with more than 30 bullet holes. The 21-year-old driver and passenger, who had both been shot once, were found nearby. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said an unknown driver in a dark-colored SUV hit the victims' vehicle several times while other suspects shot at the vehicle.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and find the suspects.