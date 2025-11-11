Veterans Day events across Metro Detroit honors those who served

Several events in Metro Detroit honored our veterans around Metro Detroit on this Veterans Day.

At Memorial Park in Royal Oak, a new statue honoring Rosie the Riveter was revealed. The statue was modeled after a Rosie well known in the area, Frances Masters.

"This dedication really means a lot on Veterans Day because we remember those who served in the Armed Forces in World War II, but the Rosies helped make that service possible," said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor).

Masters, who is 103 years old, served at Willow Run.

"I’m really thrilled to have a statue - I mean, me - little old me, working the Willow Run," she said. "First of all, I don’t know if anyone knows that Marilyn Monroe was a Rosie, did you know that? Could we have gotten her instead of me?"

Humble and heroic — Frances — honored our veterans, as well.

"I want to thank the veterans," she said.

Another way to say thank you — how about a walk-in shower to help a veteran living with disability?

Jacuzzi stepped up to honor Wyman Stewart — who served in the army — with a brand new walk-in shower at a local residence.

"I can’t get in and out of the tub very well because of my knees," said Stewart. "It’s a precarious situation just stepping out of the tub."

Wyman Davis Stewart served in the Army from 1973 to 1987.

"Not only easier - safety concerns," he said. "It’s safer. I’ve ripped down the towel rack, stepped out of the tub and now they’re putting safety bars for me. This feels great and is a life-changing experience for me."

And not far away — a remembrance event was held at historic Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit.

"May this event provide a space to honor the sacrifices and contributions of US veterans to protect our state and our nation," said Monique Baker-McCormick, Wayne County commissioner District 6.

The Source: Information for this report is from interviews with veterans at events around Metro Detroit Tuesday.



