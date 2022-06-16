Victim expected to survive after being shot in head in Saginaw

A victim was shot in the head early Thursday in Saginaw.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Athens Street just after midnight. A 34-year-old old who was shot at the home was taken to a hospital, and they are expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-313-6435 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).