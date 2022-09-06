Victim found shot to death in Inkster after 'man down' call

article

Police responding to a "man down" call Tuesday morning in Inkster found a victim shot to death.

According to Michigan State Police, Inkster officers were called to the back of 4883 Hickory at 9:50 a.m. They found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.