Victim in critical condition after Metro Detroit freeway shooting shuts down WB I-94 at Telegraph

A shooting on a Metro Detroit freeway shutdown prompted a large police investigation on I-94 early Friday morning.

A victim is in surgery and currently listed in critical condition after receiving multiple gunshot wounds while on the freeway in Taylor.

The felonious assault occurred around 2 a.m., and Taylor police were the first to respond. The investigation shutdown westbound I-94 near Telegraph.

Responding police officers administered aid to the victim, who was later identified as a passenger in a vehicle. The driver was not hurt.

Taylor EMS transported the victim to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

Police say the suspect vehicle was identified as a pickup truck that was occupied by several people, which continued driving westbound on I-94.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The highway has since been reopened, the Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted Friday.