Victim of man killed by Warren police says boyfriend decided ‘he wanted to be a big bully’

The Brief A 41-year-old man was shot and killed by Warren Police. The man's girlfriend said she called 911 when he showed up at her home and tried to scare her with a knife. When he refused to drop the weapon, a Taser was deployed first but it took no effect.



The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Warren Police told FOX 2 in an exclusive interview that her boyfriend showed up with plans to intimidate and scare her and she had no choice but to call 911.

Lana Price talked with FOX 2's Charlie Langton on Tuesday, a day after her boyfriend, Kenny Beno, was killed.

Price said she and Beno, both 41, dated off and on for the past three years and lived together when he got out of jail.

What they're saying:

"I was the victim in that case I don’t understand. I just thought that I would be a lovely helping lady," she said.

But Monday night, she said Beno showed up at her home near 11 Mile and Van Dyke and was threatening her.

"He just decided that he wanted to be a big bully and overpowering me and block me into my house," she said.

Within 15 minutes, Beno was shot dead by police.

Price said he was carrying a knife and she was afraid when she called 911. Beno then ran off.

According to Warren Police, Kenny ran north along the railroad tracks in the area and, but when officers found him, he refused to drop the weapon.

Police deployed a taser, first, but that didn't stop him. He was ultimately shot and died at a local hospital.

Price said she thinks Beno would have gone after the police if they hadn't shot him.

"They had to do that to keep them safe," she said. "He would’ve attacked them and hurt them probably," she said.

Mary Wallace lives nearby and said she knows that Beno has had issues in the past.

"I’ve seen him smash his face on the cop car," she said. "He’s not right in the head at all. I don’t know if he wasn’t taking his meds or what."

The four involved police officers were all placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.