Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile

A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday.

Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Jeep driver fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.