Victim shot after stabbing attempted carjackers at Detroit gas station

A victim was shot after attempting to fight off carjackers by stabbing them at a Detroit gas station early Thursday.

According to police, the victim, who is in his 60s, stopped for gas near 7 Mile and Grand River around 12:30 a.m. He was approached by two suspects who tried to steal his 2015 Honda Accord, so the victim stabbed the suspects.

The suspects, who are both in their 30s, shot the man, leaving him in critical condition.

One suspect is also in critical condition, while the other suspect is in serious condition.