Armed man hospitalized after attempting to rob CPL holder in Detroit

An attempted armed robbery in Detroit late Wednesday night landed a suspect in the hospital after he targeted someone who had a concealed pistol license.

The incident happened in the 14600 block of Gratiot shortly before 10 p.m., Detroit police said.

According to officers, an adult man tried to rob another adult man.

The victim, who was armed, fired shots, striking the suspect.

He was taken to a local hospital by medics and was listed in critical condition.

The victim is cooperating with police, officers said. Both weapons were also recovered at the scene.