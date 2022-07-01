Suspect shoots up Detroit home twice, gets into shootout with man inside; ex DPD officer connected

Detroit police are searching for a former officer believed to have been involved in an altercation with a suspect who was later arrested after shooting up a home in the city.

The suspect was caught on home video on two separate occasions firing into a home on Ferguson Road, near the Southfield Freeway on June 30 in Detroit.

The car that the suspect drove in was registered to the former cop, identified as Stefon Hodo, 41. Police also recovered firearms inside the car that were also registered to Hodo.

"We had an individual terrorizing one of the neighborhoods in our city," said Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

READ NEXT: Detroit carjacking suspects approached victim, demanded money and assaulted him, police say

Detroit police say the suspect was arrested late Thursday around 11 p.m. following an extensive investigation that spanned multiple precincts.

Police said the info they released Friday was preliminary and may change as the investigation continues. According to police, the male suspect first approached the home in the 15300 block of Ferguson at around 11:15 a.m. and fired shots inside.

A man was arrested after he shot up a Detroit home twice.

The suspect then returned a second time around 2:28 p.m. where he and a man inside the home exchanged gunfire. Video shows the suspect jumping around the home, firing toward the front entrance.

The victim in his 40s was shot in the finger, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. There were eight people in the home at the time of the shooting - five adults and three kids.

Detroit police arrested the suspect the same evening in the area of W. Chicago and Schaefer Highway after a foot pursuit. He was taken into custody after tips from the community, police said.

MORE: Video shows man dousing Pride Flag, setting it on fire in Lansing

Fitzgerald said there appeared to be some kind of struggle between the Hodo and the suspect, who are neighbors. The former police officer's whereabouts are unknown and police are concerned about his safety.

Hodo was with DPD for eight years and left the force in 2013.

Stefon Hodo, former Detroit police officer.

They asked if anyone in the community has seen him to call police.