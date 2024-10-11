Video, image released of fake DTE workers who killed homeowner, tied up wife in Rochester Hills

Two suspects are wanted by police after impersonating a DTE Energy crew in Rochester Hills, killing an elderly homeowner and tying up his wife Friday.

The 72-year-old man — murdered in his own basement — while police say his wife was duct-taped. The suspects then searched the house for 20 minutes.

Video from the Ring camera was finally accessed by law enforcement and early Friday evening, an image and video were released of the suspects.

"We're not sure the cause, because quite frankly there was so much blood," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We're not sure if it was any kind of gunshot or blunt force trauma. We're not sure."

It is unclear what may have been stolen, but the victim owned a jewelry business in Wayne County.

Bouchard said first on Thursday night around 10 — but weren’t allowed inside — then they came back Friday around noon — this time allowed inside — then walked into the basement with the homeowner.

"They said there was a gas leak, they let them in and the husband went with them downstairs to check if and where the gas leak may be, and she never saw him again," said Bouchard.

The men are described as a thin and Black man while the other was heavier and Latino. Sheriff Bouchard says the men came to this home on Newcastle Drive posing as DTE workers with a plaquard on their white work truck claiming there was a gas leak.

"Lots of times when people are small business owners they become a target for assets or cash that sometimes they bring home," Bouchard said. "We’ve seen that in some of the high-end burglaries. So that’s a possibility we’re looking into as well."

The suspects should be considered dangerous.



