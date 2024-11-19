VIDEO: Michigan man leads lawn mower chase, tased after pulling gun

Video released by authorities in mid-Michigan shows a man who led authorities on a brief police chase on a zero-turn riding mower before pulling a gun and being Tased – shooting himself in the process.

A Jackson County Deputy was called to a business in Leoni Township, just east of Jackson, on Sept. 19 to arrest 41-year-old James Mitchell Kerr.

The sheriff's office said Kerr was wanted on a felony warrant for violating probation and two misdemeanor warrants.

The Jackson County Sheriff released bodycam video of a chase involving a riding mower in September.

In the bodycam video released by the sheriff, a man leads him through the shop and, as the deputy approaches a man sitting on a zero-turn mower, he calls him by name.

"How you doing, James?"

Something was said by either Kerr or the other man but it could not be heard over the riding mower. The deputy tells him to get off the tractor but Kerr steers it out of the area.

The deputy orders him to stop multiple times and then ordered him off as Kerr drove away. The chase – which lasted only about 15 seconds – came to a stop a short distance away from the shop.

That's where the deputy continued to order Kerr to get off the riding mower.

"I'll stop. I'm getting off!" James yelled over the sound of the engine.

Kerr then got off the mower and walked around to the other side. The deputy has a Taser trained on him the entire time.

James Kerr was arrested after running from the deputy, pulling a gun, and getting tased. He shot himself in the hand after being tased.

"If you run, I'm going to tase you," the deputy said.

Kerr didn't run. Instead, the video shows him reaching under the seat where he pulls a gun out.

The deputy didn't hesitate and Tased him, taking him down immediately. The Tasing led to Kerr shooting himself in the hand.

The deputy called in for backup who then took him into custody. He was treated for the gunshot wound and then released to the county jail.

Michigan State Police conducted an independent criminal investigation and the Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation, leading to charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and resisting and obstructing police charges against Kerr.

Kerr was formally charged in October with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and resisting and obstructing.

The deputy was unhurt and Kerr was bound over for trail last month.