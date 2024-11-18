Wanted Michigan man flees deputy on lawn mower, shoots self in hand while being Tased

article

When a deputy tried to arrest a Michigan man for violating his probation earlier this year, he allegedly tried to hit the deputy before fleeing on the mower.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Robert Henderson went to a home in Leoni Township on Sept. 19 to arrest 41-year-old James Mitchell Kerr, who had several warrants. Kerr was on a riding lawn mower when Henderson arrived and allegedly refused to get off the machine.

Authorities said Kerr accelerated at Henderson before riding away with the deputy chasing him. The mower eventually stopped in a ditch, but Kerr refused to comply with Henderson's commands even after the deputy threatened to Tase him.

When Kerr did get off the mower, he allegedly walked away from Henderson before pointing a handgun at the deputy. That's when Henderson Tased Kerr, an action that led to Kerr shooting himself in the hand with his own gun.

Kerr was treated and released from a hospital for the gunshot wound, while Henderson was uninjured.

Michigan State Police conducted an independent criminal investigation and the Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation, leading to charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and resisting and obstructing police charges against Kerr.

Kerr was charged in October and bound over for trial last week.