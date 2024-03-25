Expand / Collapse search

Video: Michigan State Police helicopter pursuits of fleeing suspects shows airpower advantage

By David Komer
Published  March 25, 2024 2:13pm EDT
State police helicopter pursuit traffic stop suspect March 23

Video from Trooper 3 courtesy of the Michigan State Police X Account.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan State Police shared helicopter videos from pursuits over the weekend after traffic stop attempts were ignored. 

Both videos from Trooper 3 showed fleeing suspects - one from Detroit's west side and the second ending in Warren, were posted to the MSP Second District X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"MSP aviation remained busy across the district over the weekend. Here are two videos showcasing some of the calls they handled," the X account posted. "It is always easier to stop for a traffic stop regardless of what you have going on in your life. There is too much technology available to think you won't get caught."

In the first incident was a traffic stop pursuit that stretched across a portion of the northwest side of the city, ending when the suspect pulled the car over and was arrested on foot - while trying to hide - near Greenview and Lyndon streets.

State police helicopter pursuit of traffic stop suspect from March 24

Video from Trooper 3 courtesy of the Michigan State Police X Account.

The second traffic stop attempt (in the video above) began in Eastpointe and ended in Warren. In this case the suspect vehicle drove across a median and came to a stop in an empty lot where three suspects bailed out.

All three were arrested with the help of air support.