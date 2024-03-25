Video: Michigan State Police helicopter pursuits of fleeing suspects shows airpower advantage

Michigan State Police shared helicopter videos from pursuits over the weekend after traffic stop attempts were ignored.

Both videos from Trooper 3 showed fleeing suspects - one from Detroit's west side and the second ending in Warren, were posted to the MSP Second District X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"MSP aviation remained busy across the district over the weekend. Here are two videos showcasing some of the calls they handled," the X account posted. "It is always easier to stop for a traffic stop regardless of what you have going on in your life. There is too much technology available to think you won't get caught."

In the first incident was a traffic stop pursuit that stretched across a portion of the northwest side of the city, ending when the suspect pulled the car over and was arrested on foot - while trying to hide - near Greenview and Lyndon streets.

The second traffic stop attempt (in the video above) began in Eastpointe and ended in Warren. In this case the suspect vehicle drove across a median and came to a stop in an empty lot where three suspects bailed out.

All three were arrested with the help of air support.

