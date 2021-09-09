Video: MSP troopers use chopper to find Detroit shooting suspect hiding on roof
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When a suspect ran from a Detroit shooting scene Wednesday, Michigan State Police troopers brought out the chopper to find them.
With the help of police on the ground and troopers in the helicopter, the suspect was found hiding on the roof of a garage. Police were able to get the suspect down and arrest them without incident.
