Video shows men rescuing 2 from burning SUV on I-94 in Detroit

An off-duty EMS worker was headed to a date with his girlfriend in Detroit on Monday afternoon when he saw an SUV on fire on the freeway.

Mohamed Osman stopped on I-94 near I-75 to help while his girlfriend Lonnique Brewer filmed the rescue. An off-duty Homeland Security worker also joined in the rescue efforts.

"The fire was growing so quickly, like literally so quickly, but no one was moving in the car," Brewer said. "I didn't want them to burn because the fire was literally progressing through the car so much."

Osman and the other person who stopped were able to pull the two people out of the vehicle.

"They're genuinely heroes," Brewer said.

The driver had a laceration to his forehead from the crash, and his passenger had a compound fracture to his leg and burns.

"The fire was just catching into the car real fast, and if he wasn't there or a lot of us guys who came out, I mean those guys would have lost their lives," Osman said.

When police arrived, they discovered that the SUV was stolen from the McNamara parking deck at Detroit Metro Airport shortly before the fire.

"I mean at this point that's something for the law to punish them, but for me to see somebody die, it's kind of really awful," Osman said after learning the vehicle was stolen.

Police believe the stolen vehicle is connected to others that were also stolen from the airport. Police said keys from other cars fell out of the driver's pocket as he was taken to the hospital.