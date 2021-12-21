SUV stolen from Detroit Metro catches fire on I-94; four other vehicles stolen from airport

article

A vehicle stolen from Detroit Metro Airport caught fire on I-94 on Monday, leading to the discovery that four other vehicles were stolen from the airport.

Michigan State Police troopers received a 911 call at 3:55 p.m. about an SUV that was on fire on eastbound I-94 near I-75 in Detroit after driving recklessly.

An off-duty police officer and EMT pulled the driver and passenger from the SUV, and they were taken to a hospital.

The driver had a laceration to his forehead from the crash, and his passenger had a compound fracture to his leg and burns. The semi driver was not hurt.

Troopers arrived and found the SUV in flames and a semi-truck blocking the left and center lanes of the freeway. The troopers contacted the SUV's owner and discovered that the vehicle was stolen from the airport.

Airport police told troopers that four other vehicles were also stolen, and the SUV was believed to be related to the thefts. The driver of the SUV had several other car keys fall out of his pocket while he was being taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

The crash investigation has been completed, and Metro Airport Police will take over the investigation of the stolen vehicle.