Video: State police helicopter tracks down 100 mph speeding Charger on Van Dyke

The Brief Video by Michigan State Police shows a reckless driver going more than 100 mph down Van Dyke without lights on at 9:30 p.m. Saturday Trooper 2 tracks the driver who while the cameras rolled, had several close calls nearly crashing into innocent motorists. The driver crashed into the median leading to four suspects inside to bail out running. Local police on the ground were instructed for the arrest.



Newly released police video showed the aerial pursuit of reckless driving suspects who hit speeds of over 100 miles an hour on Van Dyke in Warren.

Michigan State Police Trooper 2 tracked the Dodge Charger with four suspects inside and guided ground units to arrest them at 9:30 p.m on March 8. The driver of the Charger crashed into a median at 11 Mile and Hoover.

The backstory:

The driver of the Charger can be seen speeding down Van Dyke without headlights on, speeding in the left turn lane, and at times crossing over into the oncoming traffic side.

"Northbound Van Dyke passing Orchard at a high rate of speed, doing burnouts, triple digits going up Van Dyke," said the Trooper 2 pilot. "We don't know if he took off from DPD or not."

The speeding Charger nearly crashed at least six times before finally hitting a median, where the car came to a rest.

"No lights, almost crashed out again. Almost crashed out," the pilot said. "Driving center lane, no lights on."

After crashing at 11 Mile and Hoover, the suspects inside ran but within moments were surrounded and arrested by ground units.

"While it may appear that these vehicles are high-performing, it is the driver that is always the weakest link." said 1st Lt Mike Shaw.Fortunately, no one was hurt by this driver who risked the lives of his passengers, other drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Great work getting them off the streets."

The Source: Information for this report came from Michigan State Police 2nd District on X, formerly Twitter.

Photo still taken from MSP video on X.



