VIDEO: Suspected drunken driver slams into MSP troopers on Southfield Freeway

A suspected drunken driver slammed into two Michigan State Police troopers as they blocked the Southfield Freeway after a crash early Friday.

The troopers were inside their patrol vehicles on the southbound side of the freeway north of I-96 directing traffic at 12:20 a.m.

Dashcam video from FOX 2 viewer Theron Dillard shows vehicles exiting the freeway because it is blocked. As others move over to get off, a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer is seen slamming into the back of one of the MSP vehicles then hitting another.

Watch the dashcam video below.

Patrol vehicle lights were activated at the time.

One of the troopers suffered possible concussion and the other a had a lower back injury. Both troopers were treated and released from the hospital pending further evaluation.

Police determined that the driver of the Jeep, a 39-year-old Oak Park man, was drunk. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and will be lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.