2 Michigan State troopers struck by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop

Two Michigan State troopers were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of a squad car early Friday morning.

The police cruiser sustained heavy damage to its rear and one officer received a possible concussion. The second officer suffered a low back injury.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. during a traffic stop on M-39.

While stopped in the right lane of southbound M-39 just north of I-96, a squad car was struck from behind by a Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Police made contact with the driver after the crash.

They determined he was intoxicated. During a search of the driver's vehicle, they also found a firearm.

The suspect driver, identified as a 38-year-old Oak Park man was arrested and taken for a blood draw before being lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital.

A report will be sent to the prosecutor.