Vigil held for 12-year-old girl killed in hit and run on Belle Isle beach

A few hundred people gathered at Lowery Middle School in Dearborn to remember 12-year-old Ghadir Saleh Friday.

She was killed in a hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach on Memorial Day.

"On the day she was at the beach, she said - and I'm going to quote it ... this is the best day of my life," said Principal Rema Younes. "And this was when God chose to take her."

Younes recounted what Ghadir told one of her friends during that trip — which was cut short in tragic fashion.

Belle Isle hit and run suspect Alexander Smith.

Alexander Smith is the accused hit and run driver. The 23-year-old faced a judge Friday and is charged with open murder.

Authorities say Smith veered off the roadway and onto the beach hitting Ghadir and her 14-year-old sister Raghed before driving off.

Both were rushed to the hospital where Ghadir died. Her sister is in critical condition.

Ghadir and her family came to America from a war-torn Yemen just a few months ago and it did not take long for her to make an impact on her classmates and teachers at school.

"Such a tragic event, we have to support the family and we have to show how much we care," said a teacher from the school. "And she left a mark on all of us, because usually newcomers are reserved, are quiet. She was very happy to be here.

Hit and run victim Ghadir Saleh.

"Everyone who came into contact with her, fell in love with her because she was an amazing young lady."

Ghadir dreamt of becoming a lawyer one day.

Her sister is still in the hospital everyone who was here is hoping and praying for a full recovery.

As for Smith, he will remain in jail until his next court date June 14th.